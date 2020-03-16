FCAU, BCS among premarket losers

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) -74% .

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) -58% .

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) -52% .

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) -34% after court ruling on Acthar Medicaid rebates.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) -33% after reducing full-year capital budget plan by 30%.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) -31% .

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) -28% on dividend cut.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) -28% .

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) -26% .

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) -25% .

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) -25% .

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) -25% .

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) -24% .

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) -24% .

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) -24% .

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) -23% as production suspended across much of Europe.

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) -22% .

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) -22% .

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) -22% .

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) -22% .

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) -21% .

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) -21% .

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) -21% .

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) -21% due to virus effects.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEMKT:GGN) -21% .

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) -20% on dividend cut.