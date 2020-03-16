FCAU, BCS among premarket losers

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) -74%.
Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) -58%.
Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) -52%.
Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) -34% after court ruling on Acthar Medicaid rebates.
Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) -33% after reducing full-year capital budget plan by 30%.
Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) -31%.
The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) -28% on dividend cut.
Prudential (NYSE:PUK) -28%.
Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) -26%.
SM Energy (NYSE:SM) -25%.
Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) -25%.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) -25%.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) -24%.
Sasol (NYSE:SSL) -24%.
Barclays (NYSE:BCS) -24%.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) -23% as production suspended across much of Europe.
Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) -22%.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) -22%.
ING Groep (NYSE:ING) -22%.
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) -22%.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) -21%.
Aegon (NYSE:AEG) -21%.
Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) -21%.
AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) -21% due to virus effects.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEMKT:GGN) -21%.
Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) -20% on dividend cut.
Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) -20% amid coronavirus outbreak.