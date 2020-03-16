FCAU, BCS among premarket losers

Seeking Alpha
Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR)

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) -74%.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) -58%.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) -52%.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK-34% after court ruling on Acthar Medicaid rebates.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL-33% after reducing full-year capital budget plan by 30%.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) -31%.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC-28% on dividend cut.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) -28%.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) -26%.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) -25%.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) -25%.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) -25%.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) -24%.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) -24%.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) -24%.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU-23% as production suspended across much of Europe.

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) -22%.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) -22%.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) -22%.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) -22%.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) -21%.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) -21%.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) -21%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC-21% due to virus effects.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEMKT:GGN) -21%.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET-20% on dividend cut.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN-20% amid coronavirus outbreak.