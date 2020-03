NNVC, PHIO among premarket gainers

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) +74% on being beneficiaries related to COVID-19.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) +54% on advancement of coronavirus vaccine.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) +29%.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) +26% on submitting of an investigational device exemption to USFDA for use of its LungFitT BRO system in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) +21% on being beneficiaries related to COVID-19.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) +21% on being beneficiaries related to COVID-19.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) +17% .

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) +15% .

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) +8% as Halo Health selects CounterPath for robust healthcare clinical collaboration solution.