Annaly sees prepayments going up but still manageable

Annaly Capital Management's (NYSE:NLY) new CEO David Finkelstein said the supply/demand for mortgage-backed securities has improved the most in at least two years from the Fed's actions which includes at least $200B of mortgage-backed securities.

Speaking on conference call to update investors.

With the Fed's interest rate cut announced yesterday, "We think prepayments are going up, but they're certainly manageable," he said.

Finkelstein notes that the company entered the year with lower leverage, gravitated further down in coupons, and actively managed its hedge portfolio.

Annaly is underweighted in retail and hotel with no exposure to energy, he said.

The "vast majority" of Annaly's selling occurred before March's volatility, by selling $7B in assets and also sold pools to go into TBAs, Finkelstein.

"First and foremost we will maintain liquidity," the CEO said.

"Being in the best capital and liquidity situation is the driving force," he said.

Sees overall hedge ratio going from ~75% to low 60s — "about 62% is our expectation." He's comfortable with the lower hedge ratio because "rates are likely to remain relatively anchored" for a while.