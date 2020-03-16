Crescent Point Energy slashes capital spending, dividend

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) says it is cutting its 2020 capital spending plan by ~35% and slashing is dividend in response to the severe volatility in commodity prices.

The company now expects full-year capex of $700M-$800M compared with its earlier spending plan of $1.1B-$1.2B, reflecting a high-graded, lower activity budget with fewer wells drilled.

Crescent Point estimates full-year production of 130K-134K boe/day, ~7% below earlier expectations for 140K-144K boe/day.

The company says it expects to fully fund its program within cash flow assuming a WTI price in the low $30s/bbl for the rest of the year.

Crescent Point also says it will cut its quarterly dividend payment to $0.01/year from $0.01/quarter.