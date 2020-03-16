Cortexyme down 34% premarket after Alzheimer's trial update

Thinly traded Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) slumps 34% premarket on light volume (300 shares) on the heels of its announcement that enrollment in its Phase 2/3 GAIN study evaluating lead candidate COR388 in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease has reached 300, the threshold for an interim analysis for overwhelming efficacy after six months of treatment. Preliminary results should be available before year-end.

COR388 is a brain-penetrating small molecule virulence factor inhibitor that targets a family of enzymes called gingipains released by a pro-inflammatory Gram-negative bacterium called Porphyromonas gingivalis (P. gingivalis) that plays a key role in periodontitis (gum infection that leads to tooth loss). Gingipains have been found in the brains of Alzheimer's patients who, characteristically, have inflammation there.