Ranger Energy gets take-private offer from shareholder group

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) says it received a takeover offer from CSL Capital Management and Bayou Well Holdings to acquire all outstanding common shares not owned by CSL, Bayou and T. Rowe Price Associates for $6.00/share.

CSL, Bayou and affiliates own 3.2M class A shares and more than 6.86M class B shares, representing nearly 65% of the total class A common shares of Ranger on an as-converted basis; also, T. Rowe Price owns an additional 1.4M class A shares, representing ~8.8% of total class A common shares.

Ranger's board says it will form a special committee to consider the take-private offer.