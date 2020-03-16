Lundin temporarily suspends construction at Portugal zinc project amid COVID-19 concerns

Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) suspends construction and commissioning activities at the Zinc Expansion Project ("ZEP") at the Neves-Corvo operation, in Portugal, to reduce the risk of its workforce and the local community contracting the Covid-19 disease.

Lundin said it was assessing the impacts of the temporary suspension and would provide an update once the assessments have been completed.

The project is currently estimated to cost €380M and will lift the Neves-Corvo mine’s zinc production to more than 180,000 tonnes/year.

Further, Lundin said that one of its employees at the Candelaria operation, in Chile, had tested positive for Covid-19.