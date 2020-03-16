Lee Enterprises wraps up purchase of Berkshire's newspaper operations

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) closes on its purchase of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B)(NYSE:BRK.A) Media Group's publication and The Buffalo News.

The deal almost doubles Lee's audience size and added 30 daily newspapers, more than 49 paid weekly publications with digital sites, and 32 other print products from Berkshire Hathaway Media Group.

After the elimination of the management agreement and adding operating expenses from the lease agreement, the transaction is expected to drive an 87% increase in revenue, a 40% increase in adjusted EBITDA, and immediately reduce Lee’s leverage to 3.5x, even before $20M-25M in anticipated annual revenue and cost synergies.

As previously announced, Berkshire Hathaway provided ~$576M in long-term financing to Lee at a 9% annual rate.

Proceeds from the financing were used to pay for the acquisition and refinance Lee's existing debt, allowing Lee to terminate its revolving credit line. Berkshire is now Lee's sole lender.

