New Age Beverages down post Q4 results

New Age Beverages (NBEV -23.2% ) reports revenue growth of 323% in Q4.

Gross margin rate increased to 54.3% vs. 23% year ago, reflecting the positive change in both product and channel mix, especially with our direct-to-consumer business.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $17.4M vs. loss of $8.7M year ago, due primarily to the impact of the U.S. retail brands that are under strategic review, as well as continued softness in China that have been a consistent industry challenge since government intervention in the early part of 2019.

Previously: New Age Beverages EPS of -$0.83 (March 16)