Apple falls on coronavirus unknowns

Apple (AAPL -12.4% ) is sharply lower after deciding to close all stores outside of China until March 27.

Loup Ventures and Credit Suisse both see the development reducing AAPL revenue by as much as 2% for the current fiscal quarter.

Analysts see a tempting entry point for long-term investors, while also warning that the store closings could extend beyond two weeks based upon when the peak rates of infections arrive in the U.S. and Europe. Even following the outbreak, there is some concern voiced on the global economy and if new iPhones will fall down the discretionary spending list.