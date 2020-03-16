NYSE reopens stock trading; S&P -11%, Dow -12%

Stocks resume trading after opening limit-down, despite the Fed cutting rates to nearly zero and restarting its bond-buying program, as the coronavirus spread grinds down global economies; S&P -11.4% , Dow -12% , Nasdaq -11.5% .

"The Fed blasted its monetary bazooka for sure," says Bleakley Advisory chief investment officer Peter Boockvar. "This better work because I don't know what they have left and no amount of money raining from the sky will cure this virus. Only time and medicine will."

The Fed action, "coupled with an important fiscal package, should help cushion the economic downside from the virus’ effect on economic activity," says Prudential chief mmarket strategist Quincy Krosby. "It's going to be positive, but the market is at the mercy of the virus and at the mercy of whether the containment policies work."

U.S. coronavirus cases jumped over the weekend to 3,774 and 69 deaths, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging organizers to cancel or postpone events with at least 50 people.

European bourses are mired deep in the red, with France's CAC -10% , Germany's DAX -8.9% and U.K.'s FTSE -7.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -2.4% and China's Shanghai Composite -3.4% .

In the U.S., the S&P 500 information technology ( -10.7% ) and financials ( -10.4% ) sectors are down at least 10%, while real estate ( -4.4% ) and utilities ( -4.9% ) are the only groups down less than 5%.

U.S. Treasury prices are moving briskly, with the two-year yield down 14 bps to 0.36% and the 10-year yield down 20 bps to 0.75%.