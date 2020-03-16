Issuer Direct increases its share repurchase program

The Board of Directors of Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR) has increased the previously announced share repurchase program up to $2M of its common shares.

"The increase to our repurchase program demonstrates the Board of Directors and management team's confidence in our long term business and our commitment to providing value to our shareholders," stated Brian R. Balbirnie, Chief Executive Officer. "Our solid balance sheet and recurring cash flow from operations enables us to continue this repurchase program while continuing to invest in opportunities that will fuel long-term growth."

The Company expects to fund the repurchase program from its existing cash flows from operations.