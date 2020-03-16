Simon Property amends, extends $6.0B revolving credit, term loan

Simon Property Group (SPG) adds a $2.0B delayed draw term facility to an amended $4.0B senior multi-currency revolving credit facility.

The aggregate amount of the facilities may be increased up to $7B.

The revolving facility provides for borrowings in U.S. dollars, euro, yen, sterling, Canadian dollars, and Australian Dollars.

Based upon our current credit ratings, the interest rate under the amended revolving facility has been reduced to LIBOR + 70 basis points from LIBOR + 77.5 basis points.

The revolving facility will mature on June 30, 2024, and the term facility will mature on June 30, 2022. The maturity date of each facility may be extended for a period of up to one year.