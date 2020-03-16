XPEL slides 13.8% despite positive margins

Xpel Technologies (XPEL -13.8% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 47.4% Y/Y to $39.5M.

Q4 Overall margins: Gross increased 31 bps to 31.7%; Operating increased 296 bps to 12.7% & EBIDTA increased 336 bps to 14.2%.

China revenue in Q1 has been significantly negatively impacted by COVID-19.

The Company believes the impact of COVID-19 will begin to diminish in the China market in Q2.

To date in Q1, the Company has seen strong performance in both the United States and Europe.

Cash and equivalents were $11.5M (+187.5% Y/Y).

Total stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2019 was $35.9M (+74.3% Y/Y).

“We closed 2019 on a strong note, delivering another quarter of record revenues, enhanced profitability and significant EBITDA growth to cap our best year ever.” said Ryan Pape, President and CEO of XPEL.

