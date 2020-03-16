RumbleOn reports preliminary 4Q19 and FY19 data

RumbleOn (RMBL -6.7% ) expects Q4 total revenue of $127M, at the higher end of prior guidance of $124M to $127M and consensus of $125.4M, bringing the expected FY19 revenue to $840.6M vs. consensus of $839.03M.

Total unit sales of 6,432 ahead of the previously expected range of 6,200 to 6,250 units, bringing the expected FY19 total unit sales to 43,143.

Total unit sales to consumers of 13.4%, above the previously expected range of 12.5% to 13.0%.

Total gross margin of 7.1%, exceeding the prior guidance range of 6.7% to 7.0%.

As of December 31, 2019, cash and cash equivalents is expected to be ~$6.73M.

The company reschedules its Q4 results on March 30, 2020.