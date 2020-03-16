Shake Shack is withdrawing financial guidance for 2020

Shake Shack (SHAK -18.3% ) withdraws financial guidance for 2020, citing unprecedented market conditions domestically and internationally.

SHAK says that it will temporarily shift to a “to-go” only operating model in all of its U.S. company-owned restaurants, as the COVID-19 situation continues to rapidly evolve.

Guests will be able to place to-go orders in the restaurant, pre-order on shakeshack.com, the Shack App for pickup, or order for delivery through alternate channels.

Shake Shack restaurants across the country may also be impacted by closures or reduced hours over the coming weeks.