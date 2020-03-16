Shawcor provides business update; suspends quarterly dividend

Shawcor (OTCPK:SAWLF) to undertake a series of measures to address the uncertainty and expected market slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and recent changes in oil and gas supply
To date, the company has already identified cost reduction opportunities with initial target in excess of $60M in annualized SG&A and other cost savings, and over $40M in cash generated from working capital reductions and asset sales.
Additionally, the Company will suspend the regular quarterly dividend until further notice, commencing in the second quarter.
Shawcor shares tanks ~17% to C$1.50 on TSE at 9.55 AM.