Shawcor provides business update; suspends quarterly dividend

Shawcor (OTCPK:SAWLF) to undertake a series of measures to address the uncertainty and expected market slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and recent changes in oil and gas supply

To date, the company has already identified cost reduction opportunities with initial target in excess of $60M in annualized SG&A and other cost savings, and over $40M in cash generated from working capital reductions and asset sales.

Additionally, the Company will suspend the regular quarterly dividend until further notice, commencing in the second quarter.