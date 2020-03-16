Crude oil rout continues as demand collapses

Crude oil prices (CL1:COM) plummet below $30/bbl, heading for another four-year low amid expectations of a worsening glut due to the coronavirus and the Saudi-Russia price war; April WTI -8.2 to $29.11/bbl, May Brent -11% to $30.13/bbl after piercing below $30/bbl a short while ago.

The Energy SPDR (XLE -8.8% ).

"The demand drop unfolding is like nothing anyone has ever witnessed," Simmons Energy analyst Pearce Hammond says.

"We have not seen the bottom of the oil price just yet," says Rystad Energy's head of oil markets Bjoernar Tonhaugen. "The potential loss of demand in March-April may dwarf anything the world has ever seen, just when OPEC+ producers open the floodgates of new supply to the market."

J.P. Morgan now forecasts Brent prices to average $27/bbl and WTI at $24/bbl in Q2.

Traffic in cities including New York and Seattle already is slowing, indicating weakening gasoline demand, RBC Capital Markets notes.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, UGA, OILU, DTO, USL, OILD, USOI, WTIU, OILK, OLEM, WTID, OILX