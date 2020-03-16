Boeing drops 15% with broader market, Fitch outlook

Boeing (NYSE:BA) shares are down another 15% in early trade to around the $145-level after Fitch placed the planemaker on "credit watch – negative" late Friday.

"These [coronavirus] concurrent risks could influence the pace of 737 MAX delivery ramp up after the [737 MAX] grounding is lifted, which could slow the rate of debt reduction from peak debt levels... which will be higher than Fitch previously expected."

The total amount of Boeing's public bonds and loans outstanding is $27.9B, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.