AMC caps attendance at 50; Marcus halves capacity

AMC Entertainment (AMC -12.9%) is going beyond its previous move to cut its movie theater capacities in half, and is now limiting attendance to a maximum of 50 people per showtime.
That follows CDC recommendations late yesterday to limit gatherings to 50 people or fewer over the coming eight weeks.
While the CDC's recommendation isn't a legal requirement, AMC says it will continue to comply with governmental shutdown requests where those apply.
Smaller chain Marcus Theatres (MCS -7.8%) is also going to limit capacity by 50%, which it's beginning to implement today with a full-scale plan starting Wednesday.