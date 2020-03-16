Green shoots in mortgage REITs?

Mortgage REITs as a whole (REM -8.6%) are still deep in the red, but sector gorillas Annaly Capital (NLY -0.4%) and AGNC Investment (AGNC -0.9%) are seeing major relative strength.
AGNC on Friday reported a very modest drop in book value, and held its dividend. This morning, it received an upgrade to Buy at Nomura.
Annaly this morning kept its dividend in place and held a conference call to try and calm things.
The entire sector is trading at a gaping discount to book value, and the assets on mREIT books tend to be quite liquid - particularly after the Fed announced a new QE program that includes $200B of MBS purchases.
Other players: Chimera (CIM -4.4%), Two Harbors (TWO -7.7%), Western Asset (WMC -12.6%), Dynex (DX +0.6%), Ellington Financial (EFC -8.9%), Invesco (IVR -5.8%), Armour Residential (ARR -5.8%).
Now read: Give Me Yield Or Give Me Death »