Green shoots in mortgage REITs?

Mortgage REITs as a whole (REM -8.6% ) are still deep in the red, but sector gorillas Annaly Capital (NLY -0.4% ) and AGNC Investment (AGNC -0.9% ) are seeing major relative strength.

AGNC on Friday reported a very modest drop in book value, and held its dividend. This morning, it received an upgrade to Buy at Nomura.

Annaly this morning kept its dividend in place and held a conference call to try and calm things.

The entire sector is trading at a gaping discount to book value, and the assets on mREIT books tend to be quite liquid - particularly after the Fed announced a new QE program that includes $200B of MBS purchases.

Other players: Chimera (CIM -4.4% ), Two Harbors (TWO -7.7% ), Western Asset (WMC -12.6% ), Dynex (DX +0.6% ), Ellington Financial (EFC -8.9% ), Invesco (IVR -5.8% ), Armour Residential (ARR -5.8% ).

ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT