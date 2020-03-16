Methanex cuts production levels in Trinidad, Chile

Methanex (MEOH -4.9% ) says it has idled its Titan plant in Trinidad effective immediately and will idle its Chile IV plant effective April 1 for an indefinite period, due to an anticipated lower demand for methanol.

"Given the uncertainty in the global economy and challenging commodity price environment, we are taking steps to strengthen our balance sheet while maintaining financial flexibility," the company says. "We are evaluating all capital and operating spending, including our advantaged Geismar 3 project."

Methanex does not expect the reduced production to significantly affect cash flows in the current price environment.

The company says it has ~$700M of liquidity,including cash on hand and an undrawn committed revolving credit facility, and an $800M undrawn construction facility for the Geismar 3 project.