Townsquare Media slides 12.2% post Q4 results

Townsquare Media (TSQ -12.2% ) down 12.2% despite revenue beat for Q4.

Revenues ticked up 2.9% Y/Y; and 6.9% Y/Y excluding political revenue.

Advertising net revenue increased 0.9% Y/Y, and 5.6% Y/Y excluding political revenue.

Townsquare Interactive net revenue increased 19.5% Y/Y.

Live Events net revenue decreased 15.7% Y/Y.

Adj. EBITDA margin declined 127 bps to 21.5%.

Townsquare Interactive added 850 net subscribers to end the quarter with ~19K subscribers.

At quarter's end, cash on hand was $84.7M and there was $50M available under a revolving credit facility.

The Company had $560.5M of outstanding indebtedness, representing 5.5x and 4.6x gross and net leverage, respectively.

The Company also announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075/share payable on May 15, 2020.

Q1 2020 Outlook: Net revenue to be $93.9-94.8M & Adj. EBITDA of $19.3-19.5M.

Previously: Townsquare Media beats on revenue (March 16)

Previously: Townsquare Media declares $0.075 dividend (March 16)