Stifel upgrades CAT after recent pullback

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is off 3.7% to $96/share in early trade, declining perhaps by less than some had expected amid a massive selloff in the broader market (the Dow is down 11% at time of writing).

The latest movement comes after Stifel upgraded the heavy equipment maker to Buy from Hold (PT to $137, from $140), saying it makes an attractive entry point following the recent pullback.

Analyst Stanley Elliott still sees a difficult year ahead, but feels CAT has structurally improved its earnings and cash flow profiles.