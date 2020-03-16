Transports reeling after U.S. shutdowns

The Dow Jones Transportation Index is down 11% as a flood of store, restaurant and event closings send shockwaves. Investors are worried that the U.S. could on the same trajectory as Europe with the coronavirus outbreak as opposed to the approaches and results in South Korea (massive testing) and China (massive containment) where business activity is better off.

Analysts are staying on the sidelines at the moment with the sector, not yet calling out attractive entry points for long-term investors. The focus in the weeks ahead could be on balance sheets as the investing recommendations are doled out.

Trucking: Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) -19% , YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) -16% , ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) -15% , U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) -12% .

Airlines: United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) -21% , Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) -17% , Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) -16% , Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) -15% , American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) -14% , Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) -14% and JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) -13% .

Auto: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) -22% , Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) -15% , General Motors (NYSE:GM) -13% , Ford (NYSE:F) -9% .

Freight/logistics: XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) -13% , FedEx (NYSE:FDX) -12% , Radiant Logistics (NYSEMKT:RLGT) -11% .