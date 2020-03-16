Vuzix slips 25% on Q4 results miss
Mar. 16, 2020
- Vuzix (VUZI -25.4%) reported Q4 revenue of $1.95M decline of 1.5% Y/Y, with Product sales of $1.73M (-5.9% Y/Y) and Engineering Services sales of $222.53k (+58% Y/Y).
- Company reported gross loss of $4.37M, representing a $4.6M inventory reserve for obsolescence that was recorded in Q4, compared to profit of $300k a year ago.
- Q4 Loss from operations expanded to $9.93M, compared to $5.61M a year ago.
- Company has cash and cash equivalents of $10.6M and an overall working capital position of $16.4M, as of December 31, 2019.
- Company says they are well-positioned to achieve significant top line growth in 2020, thanking the growing success of current and new M-Series and Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses along with new and existing waveguide-based OEM engineering services programs.
