Vuzix slips 25% on Q4 results miss

Mar. 16, 2020 10:53 AM ETVuzix Corporation (VUZI)VUZIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Vuzix (VUZI -25.4%) reported Q4 revenue of $1.95M decline of 1.5% Y/Y, with Product sales of $1.73M (-5.9% Y/Y) and Engineering Services sales of $222.53k (+58% Y/Y).
  • Company reported gross loss of $4.37M, representing a $4.6M inventory reserve for obsolescence that was recorded in Q4, compared to profit of $300k a year ago.
  • Q4 Loss from operations expanded to $9.93M, compared to $5.61M a year ago.
  • Company has cash and cash equivalents of $10.6M and an overall working capital position of $16.4M, as of December 31, 2019.
  • Company says they are well-positioned to achieve significant top line growth in 2020, thanking the growing success of current and new M-Series and Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses along with new and existing waveguide-based OEM engineering services programs.
  • Previously: Vuzix EPS misses by $0.16, misses on revenue (March 16)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.