UBS takes a crack at the retail upheaval

UBS says there are more questions than answers in the retail sector as consumer are whiplashed around with alarming coronavirus headlines. Even so, it's not too early to try to separate the winners from the losers in the retail space.
"We believe it is clear that the spread between those who are well positioned for the current environment and those who are not will widen. This means that a handful of retailers will uniquely benefit and others will see significant challenges."
The firm sees the most near-term risk for RH (RH -10.6%), Williams-Sonoma (WSM -11.6%), Sleep Number (SNBR -12.3%), Five Below (FIVE -19.1%), and Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS -22.3%). The UBS analyst team expects consumable retailers like Costco (COST -4.6%), BJ's Wholesale (BJ -0.3%), Walmart (WMT -3.9%), Target (TGT -5.3%), Dollar General (DG -6.3%) and Kroger (KR +5.9%) to fare much better.