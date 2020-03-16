Vermilion Energy cuts 2020 capex by 25%, slashes dividend

Vermilion Energy (VET -11.3% ) cuts its 2020 capital budget by C$80M-C$100M, a 25% reduction at the midpoint, and its monthly dividend to C$0.02/share from C$0.115/share in response to the decline in global commodity prices.

The company expects its revised capital budget of C$350M-C$370M to deliver full-year production of 94K-98K boe/day, reflecting both a reduced capital slate and allowance for potential disruptions to operations due to the coronavirus.

Vermilion expects the capex and dividend reductions to lower its annualized cash outlays by an additional C$260M-C$280M.

Vermilion says it has seen no operational or supply chain impacts from COVID-19.