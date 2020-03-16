Darunavir unlikely to be effective against COVID-19 - J&J

In a statement, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -2.7% ) says there is no clinical or pharmacological evidence that antiviral darunavir, marketed for the treatment of HIV-1 infection under the brand name Prezista by unit Janssen, is effective in treating COVID-19.

The company felt compelled to issue a formal statement in response to anecdotal reports claiming that darunavir, a protease inhibitor, has demonstrated potential efficacy in treating SARS-CoV-2 infection.

It adds that, while it remains "open" to working with governments, healthcare professionals and others to ensure "rigorous" collection and transparency of data that will allow the generation of evidence to guide the use of effective treatments for COVID-19, structural analyses show "very few" interactions of darunavir with the active site of the SARS-CoV-2 protease.

Proteases play an essential role in viruses' ability to enter cells and replicate.