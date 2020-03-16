HK Disneyland posts another loss as protests sink strong start

Hong Kong Disneyland (DIS -8.1% ) has posted its fifth straight annual loss, as strong growth for the first half of the fiscal year was wiped out by antigovernment protests late in the year.

The company's loss nearly doubled to HK$105M from HK$54M. EBITDA fell 17% to HK$1.1B, on revenues of HK$6B that was essentially flat.

During the first nine months of the fiscal year, though, EBITDA was up 20% and revenue up 5%. It was a "very challenging situation in the past several months" due to social unrest, management says.

The resort is currently closed due to the coronavirus, but management is optimistic: “The position we find ourselves in today is unfortunate … It’s important to remain vigilant and optimistic to weather the storm and come out of it stronger.”