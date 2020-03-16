Cruise line stocks in bounceback bid

Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) is up 3.22% and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) is 12.39% higher after Friday's announcement of the suspension of outbound cruises. The sector could be getting a bit of a lift from the relentless three-month shellacking on comments by Trump Administration officials over the weekend about potential support for the industry.

Carnival (CCL -9.1% ) has pared its loss from earlier in the day after providing an update on debt funding. Carnival is considered by analysts to be on weaker financial footing than its sector peers.