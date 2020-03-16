Big banks will be fine, Mnuchin says

The U.S.'s largest banks will weather this market downturn, in contrast to their precarious state in the 2008 financial crisis, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tells CNBC.

"The Fed is ahead of the issues and I'm grateful," he said. "Nobody has to pull their money out of banks."

Yet with the Fed cutting its federal funds rate target range to 0%-0.25%, banks are tanking in trading today. Also yesterday, eight big banks suspended buybacks for H1 2020. Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) declines 9.5% in late morning trading in New York.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) skids 14% , JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) down 12% , Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) off 12% .

The federal government is focusing on stimulus for small businesses, Mnuchin said. “Liquidity for small businesses is chief priority... restaurant and bar owners, for example — we’re trying to get money to them to tide them over.”

