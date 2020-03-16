Energy names slammed again but off earlier lows

Oil and gas stocks suffer from another day of aggressive selling, causing the S&P energy sector (XLE -5.1% ) to widen its Q1 loss to ~51%, even worse than the one-third loss in the financials group at the bottom of the quarterly standings.

Investors remain concerned about global growth prospects and the possibility of a halt of most economic activities in the U.S., leading to sustained pressure on crude oil; April WTI -6.2% at $29.76/bbl after hitting a session low $28.10/bbl.

All but a handful of sector components trade with losses of at least 5%, with gas producer Cabot Oil & Gas (COG +9.3% ) again bucking the downtrend.

Among notable movers, many of them actually off earlier lows: OAS -46.2% , DO -38.8% , MTDR -22.3% , APA -18.8% , RDS.A -13.4% , SU -11.8% , HAL -11.4% , VLO -9.7% , CVX -9.5% , MPC -9.3% , ENB -8.8% , OXY -8.7% , KMI -8.6% .

