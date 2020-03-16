Paysign -19% as it announces delayed 10-K, preliminary results

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) is off 18.8% after it delayed its 10-K filing as it works to complete an audit.

A notification of late filing will get the company 15 calendar days beyond its March 16 deadline to file.

In preliminary numbers, it says full-year revenues are expected to come in at $34.7M (up 48% Y/Y, but below consensus for $36.5M).

Attributable net income is expected to be $7.5M on a GAAP basis (up 188%) and EBITDA at $10.1M (up 106%).

Management had identified material weaknesses tied to assessment of internal controls over financial reporting and information technology general controls.

It's now scheduled its year-end earnings call for 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 25.