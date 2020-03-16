Blueprint Medicines' (+5%) avapritinib shows positive action in mastocytosis

Updated results from Part 1 of a Phase 2 clinical trial, PIONEER, evaluating Blueprint Medicines' (BPMC +4.9% ) lead drug avapritinib (BLU-285) in patients with indolent systemic mastocytosis (SM) showed encouraging action.

Treated patients experienced a mean decline of ~30% in total symptom score (TSS) at week 16 as measured by a scale called ISM-SAF. Symptom score reductions increased over time.

On the safety front, avapritinib as well-tolerated with no discontinuations due to treatment-related adverse events.

Screening for Part 2 of the study should launch in June. Enrollment should be completed by year-end.

Systemic mastocytosis is a rare disorder characterized by the uncontrolled proliferation and activation of mast cells in the body which, when triggered, leads to a range of symptoms like a rapid heartbeat, lightheadedness and facial flushing. It is driven by a mutation in the KIT gene called D816V.

Avapritinib is a highly selective inhibitor of D816V-mutant KIT.