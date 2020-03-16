More on Horizon Global's Q4 results; names Dennis E. Richardville CFO

Horizon Global (HZN +1.8% ) reported Q4 revenue increase of 3.3% Y/Y to $142.88M, with Americas sales at $72.05M (+1.6% Y/Y), and Europe-Africa sales at $70.23M (+5.1% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin improved by 180 bps to 5.7%.

Q4 Operating loss reduced slightly to $33.69M, as compared to $34.26M a year ago.

Adj. EBITDA loss of $16.2M, compared to loss of $15.34M last year.

SG&A expenses increased by 11.2% Y/Y to $41.04M; and as percentage of revenue was 28.8%, up by 204 bps.

Company announced appointment of Dennis E. Richardville as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Company entered into an agreement with Encina Business Credit, LLC that will provide the Company with the liquidity and financial flexibility necessary to drive operational improvement initiatives in 2020.

Previously: Horizon Global EPS misses by $0.80, revenue in-line (March 16)