Copper sinks to 40-month lows on economy fears

Copper prices (HG1: COM) slip to their lowest levels since November 2016 among demand worries prompted by the coronavirus outbreak in Europe and the U.S., but today's 1%-4% declines in industrial metals are more measured than in equity and oil markets; May Comex copper -3.2% to $2.385/lb.

Industrial output in China, the world's biggest copper user, contracted at the sharpest pace in 30 years during January and February, but "despite the very, very negative numbers for China... the general view is that China should recover from here," says analyst Carsten Menke at Julius Baer in Zurich.

Industrial metals producers trade broadly lower but many have pared earlier losses: FCX -11.3% , TECK -5.1% , SCCO -5.4% , BHP -5.1% , RIO -4.5% , VALE -4.8% .

Other relevant tickers include OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCQX:FSUMF, OTC:ANFGF

ETFs: JJCTF, COPX, CPER, JJC