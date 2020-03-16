Pure Bioscience up 41% on order for disinfectant

Thinly traded nano cap PURE Bioscience (PURE +41% ) jumps on more than triple normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 360K shares, in reaction to its announcement that its distributor in Asia has placed a purchase order for its PURE Hard Surface disinfectant. The order, size undisclosed, will ship by sea in early April.

The product, used by in medical, food processing, food service and other institutional settings, is effective against a wide range of pathogens including the coronavirus, influenza virus, Listeria, Norovirus, Salmonella and E. coli in as little as 30 seconds.