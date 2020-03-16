KBW sees mortgage REITs rallying on Fed actions

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analysts Eric Hagen, Frederick Cannon and Bose George expect mortgage REITs to respond positively to the Fed's actions, which include buying roughly $80B of mortgage-backed securities over the next month.

"Even though fast prepayment speeds will remain a headwind on earnings, lower repo borrowing costs should help offset that," they wrote in a note to clients.

The Fed's purchases of agency MBS should "translate to tighter mortgage spreads over treasuries, and ultimately lower mortgage rates for borrowers," they said.

One of the reasons for the widening spreads during recent market volatility was agency MBS investors' reluctance to take on prepayment risk for certain cohorts, they said.

The wider spreads pulled down on mortgage REIT book values.

"We expect the agency REITs will rally on the Fed's Sunday announcement, especially considering the stocks appear historically cheap right now."

They estimate price-to-book valuations to be in low- to mid-70% range of BV following the sharp sell-offs in the stocks last week.

Lower fed funds and repo rates should help earnings for companies that hedge a smaller percentage of their repo funding costs, mainly MFA Financial (MFA -4% ) and Redwood Trust (RWT -8.8% ).

Stocks with highest exposure to agency MBS spreads include Annaly Capital Management (NLY +7% ), AGNC Investment (AGNC +5.7% ), Two Harbors Investment (TWO -0.1% ), Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR +2.9% ), and Dynex Capital (DX +10.6% ), the analysts said.

