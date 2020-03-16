Brazil's Bovespa sinks as much as 14.5%; Petrobras -14%

Brazilian markets plunge again, triggering the fourth automatic halt to stock market trading in a little over a week.
At midday in Sao Paulo, the Bovespa index was down 10% at 74,378 points after falling as much as 14.5%, bringing its YTD decline to 35%.
Among the Bovespa's biggest names: Petrobras (PBR -13.9%), Vale (VALE -8.4%), Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB -9.2%), Banco Bradesco (BBD -10.1%).
Brazil's real slid more than 2% to 4.988 per dollar before recouping some of the losses to trade at 4.92 per dollar, still down more than 1% on the day.