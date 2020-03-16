Seeking Alpha

Russian court rules Putin bid to stay in power is legal

SA News Editor

Russia's Constitutional Court rules that President Vladimir Putin's move to change the country's constitution so that he could stay in power until 2036 is legal.

In January, Putin introduced a constitutional overhaul that the Kremlin said would transfer some power to the parliament from the presidency.

Last Tuesday, he endorsed in parliament a new amendment that would allow him to ignore a constitutional ban requiring him to stand down in 2024.

Earlier today, more than 18,000 Russians signed a petition saying the reform is "politically and ethically unacceptable."

The change must still be put to a nationwide vote scheduled for next month. The Kremlin said Putin hasn't yet said if he'll run again.

The Russian ruble is down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

