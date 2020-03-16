PennyMac issues market update; shares off another 10% today

Unsurprisingly, the company has seen significant fair value losses in its MSRs and excess servicing spread investments. Helping to offset are significant fair value gains on interest-rate hedges and MBS holdings.

PennyMac (NYSE:PMT) has also booked significant fair value losses on GSE credit-risk transfer investments (CRT), thanks to wider spreads. Going forward, the company will curtail new investments in CRT.

The company expects to find alternative assets with attractive expected returns - could be MSRs, other mortgage assets, or buybacks.