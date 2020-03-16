UK cost watchdog thumbs down on Merck's Keytruda for bladder cancer

Citing the lack of clarity on its cost effectiveness, England's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the advisor to the National Health Service (NHS) on costs and care quality, has declined to include Merck's (MRK -3.7% ) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) on the NHS formulary for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who have received platinum-based chemo.

The PD-1 inhibitor has been available via the Cancer Drugs Fund while NICE collected more evidence, but it will now be removed, although patients currently receiving treatment will be allowed to continue.

The decision is a disappointment for Merck considering that Keytruda was the only drug among its rivals to be included in the Cancer Drugs Fund which supports the use of promising new treatments while further evidence of efficacy and safety is generated.

The setback is the company's second in a month. In February, NICE rejected the combo of Keytruda and Pfizer's Inlyta (axitinib) in first-line kidney cancer.