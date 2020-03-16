Mall names sink on wave of closings and uncertainty

The mall sector is being hammered after store closings by Nike (NKE -6.6% ), Patagonia, Apple, Urban Outfitters (URBN -10% ) and Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -15.6% ) were announced. Other chains are reducing their hours.

Analysts say the selling wave is tied to the uncertainty on how long the closures will last beyond the two to three weeks announced, as well as how much consumers will be willing to spend on apparel amid the healthcare crisis.

Looking down the road, Coresight Research warns that there could be more than 15K store closures of the permanent kind announced by retailers this year due to the pandemic and the already existing pressure in the sector.