CytoDyn advancing mid-stage study of PRO 140 for COVID-19

Base on FDA feedback, CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY -1% ) has filed a modified IND and protocol with the agency for a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating lead drug leronlimab (PRO 140) in COVID-19 patients experiencing respiratory complications.

The modified protocol calls for 75 participants across up to 10 U.S. sites. The treatment window will be ~six weeks. The study should start "in the very near future."

The company says leronlimab inhibits (binds to) a protein on the surface of certain immune cells called Cysteine-Cysteine Chemokine Receptor 5 (CCR5) which plays a key role in modulating immune cell trafficking in sites of inflammation such as the lungs of severely ill patients infected with SARS-CoV-2.