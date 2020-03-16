GrubHub gains as more restaurants suspend service

GrubHub (GRUB +6.4% ) is bucking the sharply lower market today as governmental orders closing in-restaurant service begin to stack up around the country.

A number of states have made such orders, including Ohio, Illinois, Washington and New York - moves that are pounding dine-in stocks.

GrubHub Friday said it would temporarily suspend commissions of up to $100M from independent restaurants impacted by coronavirus.

OpenTable data suggests that this past Saturday was particularly crushing for dine-in patronage around the country: Diners in Boston and New York -64%, Seattle -63%, San Francisco -58%, and much more.