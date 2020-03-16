Exxon cut to Sell equivalent at RBC, with all businesses facing challenges

Exxon Mobil (XOM -7.3% ) shares nearly pulled to breakeven on the day after opening at the lowest in nearly 16-and-a-half years, but have again turned sharply lower.

RBC downgrades the stock to Underperform from Sector Perform with a $40 price target, cut from $55, noting the company has the highest dividend breakeven in its coverage universe.

RBC expects all of Exxon's business to be challenged this year, anticipating near-term cuts in the Permian Basin and deferred spending on major liquefied natural gas projects, hurting volume forecasts through 2025.

"Our cash flow estimates for XOM are 30% lower in 2020 and 22% lower in 2021," the firm says.

XOM's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral.