Shopping center, mall REITs plunge amid virus uncertainty

As some retail chains temporarily close to help stem the spread of the coronavirus, the real estate investment trusts that rent to the retailers tumble.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) is among the biggest decliners, losing 25% after cutting its quarterly dividend down to a penny and paying most of that reduced dividend in stock rather than cash in an effort to preserve cash.

Other mall and shopping center REITs dropping sharply include Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) dives 24%, Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) sinks 24%, Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) -24%, Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) -19%, and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) -20%.

ETFs: KBWY, ICF, FRI

