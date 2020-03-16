Teva launches Herceptin biosimilar in U.S.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -11.1% ) announces the availability of Herzuma (trastuzumab-pkrb), a biosimilar to Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY -4% ) Herceptin, in the U.S.

The Wholesale Acquisition Cost (WAC) is $1,402.50 for the 150 mg product and $3,927.00 for 420 mg, a 10% discount to the WAC of Herceptin.