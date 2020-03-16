Teva launches Herceptin biosimilar in U.S.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -11.1%) announces the availability of Herzuma (trastuzumab-pkrb), a biosimilar to Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY -4%) Herceptin, in the U.S.
The Wholesale Acquisition Cost (WAC) is $1,402.50 for the 150 mg product and $3,927.00 for 420 mg, a 10% discount to the WAC of Herceptin.
For comparison purposes, Pfizer launched its Herceptin biosimilar, Trazimera, on February 19 at a 22% discount to the original while Amgen (AMGN -1.5%) and collaboration partner Allergan (AGN -7.9%) launched Kanjinti, their Herceptin biosimilar, in July 2019 at a 15% discount.