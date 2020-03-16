Noble Corp. CFO Butz to depart, Barker will move in

Noble Corp. (NE +1.4% ) says CFO Stephen Butz will step down to pursue other opportunities, to be replaced by former Moelis & Co. executive Richard Barker.

Barker, who joins Noble effective Mar. 30, most recently was employed at Moelis with previous assignments at J.P. Morgan, Tudor Pickering Holt and Goldman Sachs.

Butz joined Noble in the CFO job just last December, after serving as CFO at Rowan Companies from 2014 until its merger with Ensco and working at Hercules Offshore during 2005-14, including as CFO.